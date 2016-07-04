Top Community Gardens In Las Vegas

715 N. Tonopah Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89106
(702) 636-4152
vegasroots.org
This non-profit, community-based garden is Las Vegas’ only urban garden. Established in 2010, Las Vegas Roots aims to promote health and well-being, offering classes in nutrition education, gardening, healthy cooking and community service. School groups are welcome. They serve low income families, children and seniors, veterans and the homeless, and at-risk youth. Vegas Roots also offers garden plots for rent at a reasonable cost, allowing you to be able to grow your own produce, with a kitchen and stands so you can “share the wealth.” It’s a win/win for your pocketbook and for the community in general.
370 Railroad Ave.
Boulder City, NV 89005
communitygarden.org
The Boulder City Community Gardens are located at the triangle of Railroad Ave, Colorado Street and Birch Street, right where the old water filtration plant used to operate. The City of Boulder City allows the public to garden in the raised-bed gardens from which vegetables can be harvested and flowers can be enjoyed throughout the year, allowing you to try your hand at different varieties of produce or flowers according to the season. There are a total of 25 plots available for rent at a yearly/seasonal cost in the 30,000-square-foot space.
7875 N. Rainbow Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89131
(702) 384-0060
newvistanv.org
The New Vista Community was established to provide for the needs and well-being of intellectually challenged individuals. The garden is part of the program pairing veterans and challenged trainees to find new paths to employment, giving trainees new hope and a fuller life. The garden program teaches organic gardening and life skills “through rehabilitative job training and employment opportunities in the sustainability industry.” Trainees learn “on the job” about working cooperatively as a team member and individuality on tasks prepares them for the possibility of employment outside the Ranch itself in order to improve their quality of life and give them a sense of pride and accomplishment.
628 W. Craig Road
North Las Vegas, NV 89032
(702) 633-2418
www.cityofnorthlasvegas.com
Established in 2013, the new Craig Ranch Regional Park stands on a former golf course, offering ample room for its community garden and other structures. The garden is open daily from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and plots can be leased from May through October. These 62 beds are 5’x13′ in size, with a cost of $150 for a full bed and $75 for a half bed. The waiver and agreement states that the gardener is responsible for the weeding, watering, upkeep, harvest and maintenance of their assigned planter-box, although you can have an assistant help them out if you are going to be away for any period of time. It’s the perfect place to grow your own vegetables to can, freeze or eat out-of-hand.
