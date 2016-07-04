Top Community Gardens In Las Vegas

When spring arrives, many folks start thinking of growing their own produce. Unfortunately, too many Las Vegans live in apartment homes or complexes that don’t accommodate gardens, hence the advent of the community garden. Whether your plot is shared, your very own or a communal garden, there is much to be said of the physical labor and feel of the soil in your fingers as you toil to produce your own food. Whether you are four or ninety-four, this truly can be a labor of love as well as a learning experience for the entire family.

vegasroots.org 715 N. Tonopah DriveLas Vegas, NV 89106 This non-profit, community-based garden is Las Vegas’ only urban garden. Established in 2010, Las Vegas Roots aims to promote health and well-being, offering classes in nutrition education, gardening, healthy cooking and community service. School groups are welcome. They serve low income families, children and seniors, veterans and the homeless, and at-risk youth. Vegas Roots also offers garden plots for rent at a reasonable cost, allowing you to be able to grow your own produce, with a kitchen and stands so you can “share the wealth.” It’s a win/win for your pocketbook and for the community in general.

communitygarden.org 370 Railroad Ave.Boulder City, NV 89005 The Boulder City Community Gardens are located at the triangle of Railroad Ave, Colorado Street and Birch Street, right where the old water filtration plant used to operate. The City of Boulder City allows the public to garden in the raised-bed gardens from which vegetables can be harvested and flowers can be enjoyed throughout the year, allowing you to try your hand at different varieties of produce or flowers according to the season. There are a total of 25 plots available for rent at a yearly/seasonal cost in the 30,000-square-foot space. Related: Top Botanical Gardens In Las Vegas

newvistanv.org 7875 N. Rainbow Blvd.Las Vegas, NV 89131(702) 384-0060 The New Vista Community was established to provide for the needs and well-being of intellectually challenged individuals. The garden is part of the program pairing veterans and challenged trainees to find new paths to employment, giving trainees new hope and a fuller life. The garden program teaches organic gardening and life skills “through rehabilitative job training and employment opportunities in the sustainability industry.” Trainees learn “on the job” about working cooperatively as a team member and individuality on tasks prepares them for the possibility of employment outside the Ranch itself in order to improve their quality of life and give them a sense of pride and accomplishment.

www.cityofnorthlasvegas.com 628 W. Craig RoadNorth Las Vegas, NV 89032(702) 633-2418 Established in 2013, the new Craig Ranch Regional Park stands on a former golf course, offering ample room for its community garden and other structures. The garden is open daily from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and plots can be leased from May through October. These 62 beds are 5’x13′ in size, with a cost of $150 for a full bed and $75 for a half bed. The waiver and agreement states that the gardener is responsible for the weeding, watering, upkeep, harvest and maintenance of their assigned planter-box, although you can have an assistant help them out if you are going to be away for any period of time. It’s the perfect place to grow your own vegetables to can, freeze or eat out-of-hand. Related: Top Garden Centers In Las Vegas

Sharon Damon is a preschool specialist, avid reader, passionate writer and creative baker/ cook. She has been a cooking instructor at a local Rec Center in Henderson, NV since 2011, and has written for Examiner and other publications since 2010. She knows her way around the keyboard and the kitchen! Sharon moved from a small city in Canada to Las Vegas 6 years ago, to marry the love of her life, and has since been swept up in the whirlwind known as Sin City. Her work can be found at Examiner.com.

