Top Bars For Business Drinks In Las Vegas

Las Vegas has more than its share of bars and nightclubs. But when you are planning to go out for drinks with a business contact, the Strip establishments aren’t going to top the list. A quiet, upscale local bar or restaurant is a better environment for networking or discussing the next big deal. Whether you’re looking to happy hour or go for after-dinner cocktails, these local bars offer great drink choices and the right atmosphere.

Double Helix Wine & Whiskey Lounge

6599 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Suite 150B

Las Vegas, NV 89119

(702) 735-9463

http://www.doublehelixwine.com/ Double Helix Wine & Whiskey Lounge is located in the centrally located Town Square shopping center. This locally owned lounge prides itself on being the prime destination for the business set. The vast menu of cocktails, vintage wines, whiskeys and cigars make it the perfect after-hours business getaway. Happy hour is every day from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and includes half price on select wines, whiskeys and small plates. Double Helix can also host corporate events including private tastings, wine pairing parties and more.

Downtown Cocktail Room

111 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89101

(702) 880-3696

www.thedowntownlv.com This quaint downtown speakeasy is perfect for a business meeting or after-dinner cocktail. The decor is bohemian, the lighting is low and the music won’t drown out your conversation. Happy hour is Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and includes $3 domestic beers, $5 wines, little plates and more. The happy hour menu also includes a bottle service special consisting of bottled spirits plus three mixers for $100. The door is a little tricky to find (like a speakeasy), but parking is easy at the Fremont Street parking garage or the El Cortez.

Herbs & Rye

3713 W. Sahara Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89102

(702) 982-8036

www.herbsandrye.com Herbs & Rye is centrally located, just off Sahara and the I-15. Formerly known as the Venetian restaurant, Herbs & Rye has improved on the popular former restaurant with old world decor and weekend entertainment. The bar boasts an extensive menu of more than 75 drinks, including prohibition-era concoctions. Happy hour is daily from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and includes half off steaks (bar only). If you don’t get your fill, come back at 12 a.m. to 3 a.m. for reverse happy hour.

Related: Top Bars For Foodie In Las Vegas

Poppy Den At Tivoli Village

440 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 180

Las Vegas, NV 89145

(702) 802-2483

www.vegaspoppyden.com The Summerlin set will find a cocktail gem in Poppy Den. The multi-level bar and restaurant is located in the Tivoli Village Center on Alta Drive. Chef Angelo Sosa incorporates an Asian influence to the food and the cocktails. Choose from interesting mixes like the sake sangria and the bold and luscious silk road, a drink made with Don Julio Reposado Tequila, jasmine, rosemary, Thai chili and lemon. Happy hour is daily from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. with $5 well drinks and drafts. For the ladies, Poppy Den offers free champagne and champagne cocktails daily from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m..

The Martini

1205 S. Fort Apache Road

Las Vegas, NV 89117

(702) 227-8464

www.themartinilv.com The Martini is a gaming bar and lounge located in the Desert Shores neighborhood. The large bar area includes club chairs and bar seating situated around a relaxing fireplace. The soft lighting and quiet atmosphere is ideal for a casual business meeting. Happy hour is daily from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and includes small bites, $5 martinis and 25-percent-off bottles of wine. Adventurous drinkers can try a s’mores or Thin Mint from the famous martini list.

Related: Top Brewpubs Serving Seasonal Beer In Las Vegas

Christa Emmer is a graduate of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in broadcast journalism. She has experience as a news writer, editor and producer in television news. Christa has been a Las Vegas resident for more than 20 years. Follow her on twitter @ChristaEmmer. Her work can be found at Examiner.com.