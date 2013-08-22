Top Bars For Business Drinks In Las Vegas

Double Helix Wine & Whiskey Lounge
6599 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Suite 150B
Las Vegas, NV 89119
(702) 735-9463
http://www.doublehelixwine.com/
Double Helix Wine & Whiskey Lounge is located in the centrally located Town Square shopping center. This locally owned lounge prides itself on being the prime destination for the business set. The vast menu of cocktails, vintage wines, whiskeys and cigars make it the perfect after-hours business getaway. Happy hour is every day from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and includes half price on select wines, whiskeys and small plates. Double Helix can also host corporate events including private tastings, wine pairing parties and more.
Downtown Cocktail Room
111 S. Las Vegas Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 880-3696
www.thedowntownlv.com
This quaint downtown speakeasy is perfect for a business meeting or after-dinner cocktail. The decor is bohemian, the lighting is low and the music won’t drown out your conversation. Happy hour is Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and includes $3 domestic beers, $5 wines, little plates and more. The happy hour menu also includes a bottle service special consisting of bottled spirits plus three mixers for $100. The door is a little tricky to find (like a speakeasy), but parking is easy at the Fremont Street parking garage or the El Cortez.
Herbs & Rye
3713 W. Sahara Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 982-8036
www.herbsandrye.com
Herbs & Rye is centrally located, just off Sahara and the I-15. Formerly known as the Venetian restaurant, Herbs & Rye has improved on the popular former restaurant with old world decor and weekend entertainment. The bar boasts an extensive menu of more than 75 drinks, including prohibition-era concoctions. Happy hour is daily from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and includes half off steaks (bar only). If you don’t get your fill, come back at 12 a.m. to 3 a.m. for reverse happy hour.
Poppy Den At Tivoli Village
440 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 180
Las Vegas, NV 89145
(702) 802-2483
www.vegaspoppyden.com
The Summerlin set will find a cocktail gem in Poppy Den. The multi-level bar and restaurant is located in the Tivoli Village Center on Alta Drive. Chef Angelo Sosa incorporates an Asian influence to the food and the cocktails. Choose from interesting mixes like the sake sangria and the bold and luscious silk road, a drink made with Don Julio Reposado Tequila, jasmine, rosemary, Thai chili and lemon. Happy hour is daily from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. with $5 well drinks and drafts. For the ladies, Poppy Den offers free champagne and champagne cocktails daily from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m..
The Martini
1205 S. Fort Apache Road
Las Vegas, NV 89117
(702) 227-8464
www.themartinilv.com
The Martini is a gaming bar and lounge located in the Desert Shores neighborhood. The large bar area includes club chairs and bar seating situated around a relaxing fireplace. The soft lighting and quiet atmosphere is ideal for a casual business meeting. Happy hour is daily from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and includes small bites, $5 martinis and 25-percent-off bottles of wine. Adventurous drinkers can try a s’mores or Thin Mint from the famous martini list.
