Homemade Loaded Hummus Recipe From Jennifer Farley

Jennifer Farley is the writer, food photographer and stylist behind Savory Simple, a blog dedicated to gourmet recipes for the home cook. Her work has been featured by Better Homes & Gardens, Parade Magazine, Bon Appetit, and Food & Wine. Her new book, The Gourmet Kitchen, (now on sale from Gallery Books, a division of our sister company, Simon & Schuster), includes unique and bold-flavored recipes to take home-cooked meals to a gourmet level.
Homemade hummus is delicious and easy to prepare, even for the novice chef. I like keeping it around for a healthy snack, and it’s a fast, easy appetizer to whip up for guests. This is a fun Mediterranean twist on my standard recipe. It yields the right amount of topping for the hummus, but might be overkill for serving all at once depending on the size and width of the serving bowl, so you might want to use two smaller bowls or a long, shallow dish.
Hummus is typically prepared using garbanzo beans (also known as chickpeas), but I prefer to use white beans because of their smoother consistency. I typically use cannellinis, but navy or Great Northern beans work just as well.
Related: Make These 5 Cocktails With Just 4 Ingredients Each
Loaded Hummus
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 5 minutes
Yield: approximately 2½ cups
Ingredients
- 1 (14½-ounce) can white beans, drained
- ½ cup well-stirred tahini
- 1 small or ½ large clove garlic, minced
- ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
- ¼ cup water
- 1 tablespoon fresh-squeezed lemon juice (approximately ½ lemon)
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt Ground black pepper
- pita bread for serving (optional)
- ¼ cup crumbled good-quality feta
- 2 tablespoons thinly sliced kalamata olives
- 4 sun-dried tomatoes packed in olive oil, drained and julienned
- ¼ cup toasted pine nuts
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
Directions
- Place the beans, tahini, garlic, oil, water, lemon juice, salt and pepper in a food processor. Pulse the machine several times and then puree the ingredients until very smooth. Taste and adjust the seasonings, if desired.
- If serving with pita, preheat the over to 350°F. Cut several rounds of the bread into wedges and place on a baking sheet. Toast until crisp, 5 to 7 minutes.
- Place the hummus in a large serving bowl and top with the feat, olives, sun-dried tomatoes, pine nuts and parsley. Serve with pita bread, if using.