Homemade Loaded Hummus Recipe From Jennifer Farley

Jennifer Farley is the writer, food photographer and stylist behind Savory Simple, a blog dedicated to gourmet recipes for the home cook. Her work has been featured by Better Homes & Gardens, Parade Magazine, Bon Appetit, and Food & Wine. Her new book, The Gourmet Kitchen , (now on sale from Gallery Books, a division of our sister company, Simon & Schuster), includes unique and bold-flavored recipes to take home-cooked meals to a gourmet level.

Homemade hummus is delicious and easy to prepare, even for the novice chef. I like keeping it around for a healthy snack, and it’s a fast, easy appetizer to whip up for guests. This is a fun Mediterranean twist on my standard recipe. It yields the right amount of topping for the hummus, but might be overkill for serving all at once depending on the size and width of the serving bowl, so you might want to use two smaller bowls or a long, shallow dish.

Hummus is typically prepared using garbanzo beans (also known as chickpeas), but I prefer to use white beans because of their smoother consistency. I typically use cannellinis, but navy or Great Northern beans work just as well.

