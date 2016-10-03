5 Spookiest Halloween Travel Destinations

Travel to a city this fall where you can experience a Halloween extravaganza that will haunt you for a lifetime. Whether you believe in fables or just enjoy the adrenaline rush, these 5 destinations will leave you with stories that Bram Stocker couldn’t conjure up. From witches, to vampires, to monsters that seems all too real, there’s a city celebrating all hallows eve that’s perfect for you.



www.halloweenhorrornights.com Universal StudiosOrlando, Florida 328191 (407) 363 8000 What better way to celebrate Halloween than to visit the place where the monsters that haunted our nightmares were born. Universal Studios is home to some of the most iconic scary characters such as, Michael Myers, the exorcist, Texas Chain Saw Massacre and more. From September 16th to October 31st at sunset, the streets of Universal Studios come alive complete with terrifying haunted houses, multiple scare zones, live shows and tons of rides and attractions. Not to mention, all the fun to be had at the parks very own City Walk.

frankenstein-halloween.de Burg FrankensteinMühltal, Germany 64367+49 6151 501501 If you’re a classic horror film fan, a visit to Burg (Castle) Frankenstein will have you feeling as maniac as the doctor himself. Mary Shelley, the author of Frankenstein, felt so uneasy about her visit to the castle and the story of the Frankish (a German tribe) Stein (German word for stone) in 1814, that she wrote a book where the infamous Frankish fable and the mad scientist who lived there would be immortalized forever. Lucky for us, on the 22nd of October to November 6th, the castle hosts a Halloween bash to die for complete with live shows, music, food, cocktails and scare paths where the actors are encouraged to scare you by any means necessary.



www.bran-castle.com Bran CastleBran, Romania 507025+40 268 237 700 In addition to being a world UNESCO heritage site and the best preserved medieval citadel in Europe, the Bran castle also happens to be the birth place of the Dracula. Get ready to hang out with your fangs out at this vampire themed dance soirée. However, you must first make it through the ritual killing of the living dead where you will help a famous haunted spirit resurrect from the grave, followed by a live fire show, and a costume contest. Since vampires don’t sleep, expect to dance the night away at the after party featuring famous DJ’s well into the night.

West Village Halloween Parade

www.halloween-nyc.com 6th Ave, from Spring to 16th streetNew York, NY 10013 Come dressed to impress and see one of the biggest parades in the West village of NYC this Halloween. Prepare to be blown away by some of the best costumes from around the world while making lots of new friends along the way. After the parade head over to Chelsea Cinemas and see the live action Rocky Horror Picture Show or enjoy a spooky cocktail at the new Beetle Juice themed bar. Blood manor is also sure to haunt your dreams after a visit to this NYC haunted warehouse.



Zombie Bar Crawl

www.london.eventful.com/events/halloween-zombie-pub-crawl-2016/ Tiger Tiger LondonLondon, England SW1Y 4SP+44 20 7836 9995 Make your walking dead fantasies a reality with a quick trip to London on the 31st of October and partake in one of the biggest bar crawls this spooky season with 1 Big Night Out Pub Crawl. To get in the mood first take a tour on the London Ghost Bus followed by an early stop at Jack the Ripper’s former watering hole, The Ten Bells, where customers and bar staff alike have reported a variety of paranormal activity ranging from apparitions, to sudden cold spots and unexplained foot steps. Should you prefer to dabble in a bit of wizardy, stop over to the Warner Bros Wizarding World of Harry Potter to take the studio tour where everyone’s beloved witches and wizards conjure up potions and spells that will enchant you for hours.

Merissa Principe is a teacher and a freelance travel blogger from NYC. Teaching early childhood education has provided Merissa an opportunity to travel all over the world and live in new places. Be sure to follow her at Citygirlriss.wordpress.com for all things travel, beauty, fashion and New York City.