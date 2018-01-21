Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Crossroads Of The West Gun Show February 10-11

970x500 cotw dated web 2018 rev Crossroads Of The West Gun Show February 10 11

For more information and to buy tickets please visit www.crossroadsgunshows.com

Enter below to win two (2) tickets to the Crossroads of the West Gun Show at The Pavilions at World Market Center February 10-11.   There’s something for everyone a the Crossroads of the West Gun Show. The show is open from 9-5p on Saturday and 9-4p Sunday. Come early and stay all day to see it all!

There are thousands of deals on new and used guns wholesale ammo, gun safes. knives and swords, scopes, surplus items hunting and reloading equipment, and more! Hundreds of dealers offering the best prices on all items! Crossroads of the West Gun Show offers hundreds of tables to meet the needs of everyone, from the once a year hunter to the avid collector.
Buy Show Tickets | Facebook | Twitter 

One entry per contest.

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen