KXNT News/Talk Radio 840 AM
About KXNT | Contact Us | Programming Schedule | Contests | Promotions | Advertise With Us | Jobs & Internships | Listen Live Welcome to KXNT News/Talk 840 AM KXNT NewsRadio 840 AM is dedicated
CBS Sports Radio 1140
CBS Sports Radio 1140 and 107.5-3 FM HD3 7255 South Tenaya Way Suite 100 Las Vegas, NV 89113 Business Office: 702-889-7397 Business Fax: 702-889-7373
Henderson OKs Offering Land to Raiders For Facility
The Oakland Raiders are one step closer to securing the land for their new headquarters and practice facility at a steep discount.
Fleury, Golden Knights Blank Predators 3-0 for 8th Straight
Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots in his second shutout of the season, leading Vegas past the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Tuesday for its eighth straight victory.
Funds Approved for Nevada State Capitol Veterans' Memorial
Nevada officials have allocated $450,000 for a new veterans' memorial at the state Capitol complex.
5 Shocking Medical Stories From 2017
Here's a list of shocking stories from this year that shows just how far science has come and how unbelievable (and a little gross!) it can be.
2017's Year In Health News: Medical Breakthroughs, Opioid Crisis And More
Featured
FULL FORECAST
Eat
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown Las Vegas
Lunch is usually the time to meet with clients or socialize with co-workers but sometimes it needs to be ordered and eaten in a hurry. These places offer tasty choices while watching the time.
Best Las Vegas Restaurants To Cater Your New Year's Eve Party
There are many options available to you in the Las Vegas area to have your New Year's Eve party catered.
Best Holiday Markets In Las Vegas
There are great presents to buy online and in brick and mortar stores but really ramp up the shopping experience with these holiday markets that offer unqiue gifts as well as the spirit of the holidays.
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In Las Vegas
People have different goals to accomplish, especially fun things. For those looking to explore Las Vegas, here are five unique items that everyone should experience once to cross off on a personal bucket list.
Guide To 2017 Oktoberfest Events In Las Vegas
Las Vegas welcomes all cultures and offers places and activities to celebrate Oktoberfest with German beer, food and entertainment.
Best Ways To Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month In Las Vegas
Celebrate this year’s Hispanic Heritage Month by exploring the many things Las Vegas has to offer.
Travel
Best Places For Ice Fishing In The US
As much a skill as it is a sport, ice fishing isn't for the faint of heart. Face the chilly challenge prepared with all the essential clothing, equipment, and gear and go to the right places to be rewarded with plenty of fish.
Best Backcountry Skiing In North America
Five featured North American ski resorts with optional backcountry skiing.
America's Best Sledding Hills
Tubing is one thing and old fashioned sledding is another. If sliding on a plastic saucer is your idea of downhill fun, the best sledding hills in America have plenty of snowy slopes to navigate with the aid of gravity.
America's Best Christkindl Markets
Get a preview of five of America's best Christkindl Markets from around the country.
Wild Card Weekend Tales Of The Tape
Which teams have the edge heading into Wild Card Weekend?
