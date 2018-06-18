Ryan Mayer

One of the best things about the summer weather finally arriving is looking forward to that yearly vacation where one can unplug and enjoy some time away from the usual sights and sounds of their city. However, according to a new survey conducted by Bankrate.com, nearly half of Americans won’t be taking that trip this year.

The number one reason cited for why respondents said they won’t be taking a summer vacation is affordability or lack thereof as 50 percent of respondents who said they would be skipping vacation said they don’t have enough money to make a summer trip.

“One in 4 Americans does not have any emergency savings,” says Greg McBride, CFA, Bankrate’s chief financial analyst. “Talk about living paycheck to paycheck.”

In addition to those who don’t have the money to plan a summer getaway, there were also respondents who either cited family obligations (25 percent) or not being able to get the time off (22 percent) as the main reason for their decision not to take vacation. According to Bankrate, of those who responded to the survey, just 36 percent were planning on using all of their allotted vacation time.