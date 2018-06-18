Versailles, IN (CBS Local)- We’ve all been stuck behind that one car on the highway that’s going too slowly in the left hand lane but refuses to move over. Now, an Indiana State Police Officer is getting national attention for attempting to remedy that on I-65.

According to a tweet from Sergeant Stephen Wheeles’ account, he pulled over a vehicle on Saturday afternoon for driving too slowly in the left lane.

I stopped this vehicle today for a left lane violation on I-65. The driver had approximately 20 cars slowed behind her because she would not move back to the right lane. Again…if there are vehicles behind you, you must move to the right lane to allow them to pass. pic.twitter.com/tePjJ1Xigy — Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) June 16, 2018

The tweet went viral with over 18,000 retweets and plenty of replies thanking the officer for enforcing this rule of the road. Some Twitter users tried to lure Officer Wheeles’ to their local P.D.

Yooooooo, do you wanna come to Hawaii and tell everyone that?? 😅 pic.twitter.com/rNuH1ER8wO — Kaya ✌🏻 (@KayaChristine33) June 17, 2018

One user did have a question for the officer in regards to this rule.

Even if you are driving the speed limit? — Brian Hunt (@boilerbrian) June 16, 2018

To which Officer Wheeles’ responded kindly explaining what is behind the “spirit of the law”.