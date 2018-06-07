‘I Stand Behind The Decision’: Sara Gilbert Reacts to ‘Roseanne’ CancellationActress and CBS's The Talk Co-Host Sara Gilbert reacted Monday to the cancellation of the ABC sitcom 'Roseanne' after the star – and namesake – of that show posted a racist tweet last week.

James Corden Takes 'Late Late Show' To London In JuneThe Late Late Show will broadcast four episodes in June from Central Hall Westminster, with guests including Cher, Cate Blanchett, Orlando Bloom, Niall Horan and Foo Fighters.

Watch A Sneak Peek Of Idina Menzel On Undercover Boss: Celebrity EditionIdina Menzel appears on UNDERCOVER BOSS: CELEBRITY EDITION on Friday, May 18, 8 PM ET/PT.

Alex Russell & Kenny Johnson Talk Season Finale Of 'S.W.A.T.'Alex Russell and Kenny Johnson discuss what we can expect on the action-packed first season finale of "S.W.A.T."

These Are The New Primetime Shows Coming To CBS This FallCBS today unveiled its 2018-2019 primetime lineup featuring three new comedies, five new dramas and the return of the critically acclaimed MURPHY BROWN.

