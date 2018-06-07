Las Vegas
Retired Special Ed Teacher Leaves $1 Million To Students In Will
Mrs. Via Cava left the generous donation in her will after years of careful saving.
Latest Pro Golf Power Rankings
Justin Thomas took over World Golf Rankings' top spot a few weeks back, and looks poised to make his presence felt at the U.S. Open.
Tarkanian Won't Challenge Heller; Announces Bid for Congress
President Donald Trump has cleared a primary election path for one of the most vulnerable Senate Republicans running for re-election this year, persuading Nevada Sen. Dean Heller's GOP opponent to drop out of the race and instead run for a House seat.
Judge Allows Democrats to Challenge GOP's Nevada Recalls
A Nevada judge on Thursday allowed voters to remove their signatures from petitions seeking recalls of two Democratic lawmakers, possibly dooming a controversial Republican effort to flip the state Senate to GOP control.
Are We Growing Numb To The Opioid Epidemic?
"Addiction Solution" author Lloyd I. Sederer, MD, asks if we're growing desensitized to the opioid epidemic.
Sixers President Of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo Resigns In Wake Of Burner Twitter Accounts Probe
Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo has resigned amid an investigation into an alleged use of a variety of Twitter accounts to anonymously trash some Sixers players and fellow executives.
Report: Kaepernick's Legal Team Expected To Subpoena President Trump, VP Pence In Collusion Case
The former quarterback's lawyers are reportedly looking to depose several members of the administration in their collusion case against the NFL.
5 Recipes For Awesome St. Patrick’s Day Drinks
These boozy beverages will turn any St. Patty's Day into a celebration that even St. Patrick himself would raise a glass to.
31 Kitchen Items Under $50 That Any Cook Could Use
Don't think you have to be a professional chef to cook. These must-haves help anyone become a success in the kitchen.
Explore America's Castles
These are five of the finest castles in America to explore for that next big vacation.
Best Ways To Support Las Vegas' Local Art Scene
Art thrives in Las Vegas including artists, galleries and outdoor murals. Supporting the local art scene is a fun way to enjoy culture while appreciating the works of others.
Treat Mom To A B&B Fit For A Queen
Treat your mother to a B&B fit for a queen this Mother's Day.
20 Great Gifts For Star Trek Fans
Here are 20 Star Trek-themed gifts, each of which cost under $25, which are sure to make your Trekkie, Trekker or more casual Star Trek fan smile.
‘I Stand Behind The Decision’: Sara Gilbert Reacts to ‘Roseanne’ Cancellation
Actress and CBS's The Talk Co-Host Sara Gilbert reacted Monday to the cancellation of the ABC sitcom 'Roseanne' after the star – and namesake – of that show posted a racist tweet last week.
James Corden Takes 'Late Late Show' To London In June
The Late Late Show will broadcast four episodes in June from Central Hall Westminster, with guests including Cher, Cate Blanchett, Orlando Bloom, Niall Horan and Foo Fighters.
Watch A Sneak Peek Of Idina Menzel On Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition
Idina Menzel appears on UNDERCOVER BOSS: CELEBRITY EDITION on Friday, May 18, 8 PM ET/PT.
Alex Russell & Kenny Johnson Talk Season Finale Of 'S.W.A.T.'
Alex Russell and Kenny Johnson discuss what we can expect on the action-packed first season finale of "S.W.A.T."
These Are The New Primetime Shows Coming To CBS This Fall
CBS today unveiled its 2018-2019 primetime lineup featuring three new comedies, five new dramas and the return of the critically acclaimed MURPHY BROWN.
CBS Unveils New 2018-2019 Lineup
CBS's new fall lineup features the return of "Murphy Brown" and comedies starring Cedric the Entertainer and Damon Wayans Jr.
Best Beach Vacations On The Atlantic
A look at five of the best beach vacations with widest range of things to do and places to stay along the Atlantic Coast.
Treat Mom To A B&B Fit For A Queen
Treat your mother to a B&B fit for a queen this Mother's Day.
Explore America's Castles
These are five of the finest castles in America to explore for that next big vacation.
Best Art Museums In The Southwest
Many of America's best art museums can be found in the American Southwest.
Planning Your Summer Music Festival Calendar
Headliner acts in 2018 at big music festivals between Memorial Day and Labor Day include Eminem, Bruno Mars, Jack White, Blake Shelton, James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt and more. Across the country, from NYC to Chicago to SF, summer festival tickets are on sale now.
