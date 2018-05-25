LOUISIANA (CBS Local) – Second graders at a Louisiana school had some eye-opening critiques of their own parents, according to their teacher’s Facebook post.

Elementary school teacher Jen Beason recently posted one of her student’s assignments online. The child was reportedly one of four students in the class who wished cell phones had never been invented and that their parents spent more time with them.

“I don’t like the phone because my [parents] are on their phone every day… I hate my mom’s phone and I wish she never had one,” one of the essays said, via THV11.

I wish my mom's phone wasn't invented, 2nd grader writes in school project An elementary school teacher said four of her students told her they wished phones were never invented after giving the class a writing prompt.https://t.co/ra15aD2H1K pic.twitter.com/UNzPrKI5od — THV11 (@THV11) May 24, 2018

The shocking admission quickly went viral on Facebook and was reportedly shared over 261,000 times before Beason switched the post to private.

“We had a class discussion about Facebook and every single one of the students said their parents spend more time on FB then they do talking to their child. It was very eye opening for me,” said Abbey Fauntleroy on Facebook.

The students’ harsh critique of their mother’s and father’s parenting skills was recently backed up by a study on smartphone obsession among adults. Researchers from the U.S. and Canada say parents are admitting they’re less connected to their children due to constantly checking social media on their phone.