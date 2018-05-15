Fresno, Calif. (CBS Local) – Police have arrested a dancing suspect in California.

The incident happened at a commercial building on May 8.

According to the Fresno Police Department, the suspect gained access to the business and stole a laptop.

“One video clip shows the suspect doing a celebration dance after he had entered the locked business for the first time,” police said.

Authorities later arrested the man who was wanted on several warrants. He was in possession of the laptop and keys to the building that were copied.

It’s unclear how the suspect obtained the keys, police say.