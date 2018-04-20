Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers

Friday, April 20, 2018, 7:00 pm ET

CLEVELAND +1

I need to ride LeBron James. The Cavs will continue to get better as the playoffs get deeper. Game 3 is a must-win for the Cavs and that is all we need to do to get an ATS cover. I have the Cavaliers as 4-point favorites in this spot.

SportsLine Expert: Kenny White (9-7-1 in last 17 NBA O/U picks)

Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards

Friday, April 20, 2018, 8:00 pm ET

WASHINGTON -2

The Wizards were embarrassed in Game 2 due to a number of coaching mistakes from Scott Brooks, which included keeping John Wall and Bradley Beal on the bench with two fouls each. Both players should be fresh for Game 3, especially since Wall sat out half the season with an injury. Lay the small number.

SportsLine Expert: Galin Dragiev (80-59-3 in last 142 NBA picks)

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Friday, April 20, 2018, 9:30 pm ET

BOSTON +6.5

Brad Stevens is winning the coaching battle, and Boston — though fortunate to cover in Game 1 — is in control. Yes, Boston will face a desperate home team Friday night, but I like taking the points with a Celtics side that’s 16-6 ATS in its last 22 overall and has covered six straight first-round playoff games.

SportsLine Expert: Larry Hartstein (18-10 in last 18 NBA O/U picks)

>>MORE: See all NBA picks

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Friday, April 20, 2018, 7:00 pm ET

PITTSBURGH -1.5

There should be no doubt in anyone’s mind that Pittsburgh will end this series in victory and move on to play either Washington or Columbus in the next round. Will it be tonight? All indicators point to that conclusion, but the price is prohibitive and so I look to more attractive investments. The Flyers have been outscored 17-1 in their three losses, and a pan shot of the Philadelphia bench, with its utterly bewildered faces with a minute left in the last game, spoke volumes about Philly’s completely dominated status. So Pittsburgh will win but with Winnipeg and Nashville both joining Pittsburgh as more than 2-1 betting favorites tonight, we have to get creative when wagering. Being outscored 17-1 leads me to jump on Pittsburgh (-1.5) at +120 on the puck line rather than -250 on the moneyline. The Pens will win, go home and rest while the Caps and Jackets beat each other up. The Pens are loving life right now; let us see how far no defense and questionable goaltending take them as they move on.

SportsLine Expert: David Kelly (201-132-6 in last 339 NHL picks)

Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators

Friday, April 20, 2018, 7:30 pm ET

NASHVILLE -1.5

As predicted, Colorado has won a game in this series at a great price. But now the Avs are faced with dealing with an amped-up Preds offense, a dump-and-neutral-zone attack mode AND a third-string starting goalie, who will begin his playoff year in the Smashville Madhouse on Broadway. Hmmmm … books have the Preds listed at -300, which I understand, but is it smart to wager $300+ to win $100? Are the Preds that good? The answers to those questions are “No” and “Maybe,” which means no win-side wagering allowed on Nashville. I’m taking to value play and predicting Nashville starts fast, plays trap and chase and then pulls away in the third to win by more than two.

SportsLine Expert: David Kelly (201-132-6 in last 339 NHL picks)

>>MORE: See all NHL picks