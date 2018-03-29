Las Vegas
Atlanta
Baltimore
Boston
Chicago
Cleveland
Connecticut
Dallas
Denver
Detroit
Houston
Los Angeles
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Sacramento
San Francisco
Seattle
St Louis
Tampa
Washington
Sponsored By
KXNT News/Talk Radio 840 AM
Welcome to KXNT News/Talk 840 AM KXNT NewsRadio 840 AM is dedicated to being the dominant information and talk source for Las Vegas and all of southern Nevada. Additional alliances with Channel 13 Action News, Metro Networks, and the Associated Press ensure that KXNT listeners have the most credible, timely and in-depth information. KXNT […]
CBS Sports Radio 1140
CBS Sports Radio 1140 and 107.5-3 FM HD3 7255 South Tenaya Way Suite 100 Las Vegas, NV 89113 Business Office: 702-889-7397 Business Fax: 702-889-7373 (Click here for map and driving directions) CONTACTS: Maureen Pulicella, Gen. Sales Manager, 702-889-7566, maureen.pulicella@entercom.com Kyle Helmick, Promotions & Events Manager, 702-889-5130, kyle.helmick@entercom.com Jason Kobely, Digital Content Manager, 702-889-7357, jason.kobely@entercom.com HUMAN RESOURCES […]
Facebook
Twitter
Home
News
Entertainment
Odds Of Being Audited By IRS Lowest In 15 Years, Report Says
Audits have fallen for the sixth straight year with only 0.62 percent of taxpayers being examined by the IRS in 2017.
Latest Pro Golf Power Rankings
Justin Thomas, who tops the latest rankings, is still learning to match his game to the course.
Travel
Tarkanian Won't Challenge Heller; Announces Bid for Congress
President Donald Trump has cleared a primary election path for one of the most vulnerable Senate Republicans running for re-election this year, persuading Nevada Sen. Dean Heller's GOP opponent to drop out of the race and instead run for a House seat.
Judge Allows Democrats to Challenge GOP's Nevada Recalls
A Nevada judge on Thursday allowed voters to remove their signatures from petitions seeking recalls of two Democratic lawmakers, possibly dooming a controversial Republican effort to flip the state Senate to GOP control.
HealthWatch
Cleaning Products Could Cause Lung Damage In Women, Study Finds
A new study finds that regularly using cleaning sprays or other cleaning products could put women at risk for lung damage.
CBS Local Interview: Filmmaker Matthew Heineman
Matthew Heineman discusses his new series on Showtime "The Trade."
Sports
All Sports
Latest Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Contest
Odds
Shop Gear
Featured
Latest Pro Golf Power Rankings
Justin Thomas, who tops the latest rankings, is still learning to match his game to the course.
Jay Lethal Ready For Supercard Of Honor, Biggest ROH Show In History
Ring of Honor star Jay Lethal talks Supercard of Honor and admits he secretly wished Daniel Bryan would have returned to an ROH ring.
Weather
FULL FORECAST
E.S.P.
Eat
5 Recipes For Awesome St. Patrick’s Day Drinks
These boozy beverages will turn any St. Patty's Day into a celebration that even St. Patrick himself would raise a glass to.
31 Kitchen Items Under $50 That Any Cook Could Use
Don't think you have to be a professional chef to cook. These must-haves help anyone become a success in the kitchen.
See
Best Ways To Support Las Vegas' Local Art Scene
Art thrives in Las Vegas including artists, galleries and outdoor murals. Supporting the local art scene is a fun way to enjoy culture while appreciating the works of others.
Best Holiday Markets In Las Vegas
There are great presents to buy online and in brick and mortar stores but really ramp up the shopping experience with these holiday markets that offer unqiue gifts as well as the spirit of the holidays.
Play
Best Family Events For Easter In Las Vegas
Easter is almost here. That means it's time to dust off those baskets and get ready for some fun right here in the Vegas Valley area.
25 Gifts Under $25 That Will Make Your Life More Awesome
Skip the same old gift cards and give something truly unique for your next gift-giving occasion. The best part is you won't break the bank for these unusual finds.
Entertainment
Survivor: Ghost Island Episode Five Recap: Fate is in the Homie
Every play is critical on "Survivor: Ghost Island" and it was a shock that Jeff Probst played a twist in last night's episode!
LOCASH Talks Keith Urban Phone Call, Almost Quitting And ACM Awards Nominations
After coming oh so close to walking away, LOCASH’s ascent in country music continues with two ACM Award nominations.
Tracey Bregman Reflects On The Young And The Restless
Soap opera star Tracey Bregman reflects on the 45th anniversary of "The Young and the Restless."
Dana Delany On Bull, Michael Weatherly And Moonlighting
Actress Dana Delany opens up about her career and explains why she wanted to be on "Bull."
Alan Cumming On Instinct, Whoopi Goldberg & Macbeth
Alan Cumming opens up about his new show "Instict" and working with Whoopi Goldberg.
Ringo Starr, Former Beatles Drummer, Receives Knighthood
Call him Sir Ringo now. Ringo Starr received his long-awaited knighthood from Prince William Tuesday.
More
Travel
The Ultimate Traveler's Guide To Coachella 2018
Coachella is a huge annual music festival in Greater Palm Springs, California. About a quarter of a million will attend over two weekends in April 2018. The website is a goldmine of information and answers to dozens of FAQs; highlights are here.
Best Easter Parades Across the US
A preview of five of the very best Easter Parades in America.
America's Best Irish Pubs
Home is where the Irish hang a hat, and these pubs are some of America's best. Even better when it's a family-run place where Celtic music and conviviality are on the menu along with the pints of Guinness.
Best Events Planned For International Women's Day 2018
Consider attending some of the best events planned in these featured cities for International Women's Day.
Best Vacation Destinations For American History Buffs
Five of the best vacation destinations for American history lovers to consider this year are not necessarily the most famous.
Events
CBS Entertainment
Latest Pro Golf Power Rankings
March 29, 2018 at 2:00 pm
Filed Under:
Dan Reardon
,
PGA Tour
,
Pro Golf
,
Pro Golf Power Rankings
More From CBS Las Vegas
CBSLocal App
Watch Live
Eat.See.Play
Listen Live
Listen
Q100.5
98.5 KLUC
Mix 94.1
X 107.5
Sports Radio 1140
KXNT 100.5
CBS Radio Connectingvets.com