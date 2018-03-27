By Heather Carroll-Landon

Spring is in the air and everyone is getting ready for Easter. This time of year, kids (and adults too) are excited to visit with the Easter Bunny and participate in all the springtime fun. Las Vegas is home to many opportunities to get out with the family and celebrate Easter. This year, you will find everything from Easter egg hunts to visits with the bunny and community events to brunch with the family.

Easter Egg Hunt At The Ranch

Horses4Heroes Equestrian Center at Floyd Lamb Park

9200 Tule Springs Road

Las Vegas, NV 89131

(702) 645-8446

www.horses4heroes.org

Date: March 30, 2018 at 4 p.m.

Gather up your Easter baskets and head on down to Horses4Heroes Equestrian Center at Floyd Lamb Park for an exciting egg hunt. Hunts are divided by age group and cost is $10 per child. Fun activities planned during the Easter Egg hunt include horseback riding, crafts, hay rides and free entry into the Floyd Lamb Park petting zoo. Attendance is limited and reservations are required. Reserve your spot by clicking here.

Easter Celebration And Easter Egg Hunt

West Flamingo Park

6255 W. Flamingo Road

Las Vegas, 89103

(702) 876-2804

www.princessleefondation.org

Date: April 1, 2018 at 12 p.m.

Gather up the family for the 2nd Annual Easter Celebration at West Flamingo Park. Kids will receive a free Easter Basket along with a fun egg hunt for all ages. There will be a variety of activities and food, including hot dogs, popcorn and other fun Easter-themed treats. Throughout the event kids can stop by and get their pictures taken with the Easter Bunny. This event is hosted by the Princess Lee Foundation and all donations will be used to help fund the foundation’s activities.

Easter Brunch

Divine Cafe at Springs Preserve

333 South Valley View Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89107

(702) 822-7700

www.springspreserve.org

Date: April 1, 2018 at 9 a.m.

Put on your Easter outfits and gather at the Divine Cafe at Springs Preserve for family brunch. Brunch menu items include honey roasted ham, eggs Benedict, a crepe station, pasta station and a selection of French Pastries. The Easter Bunny will be at the Cafe for photos from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Prices start at $10 for kids and $29 for adults. There is a discount for Springs Preserve members. Reservations are required and can be made by calling the Divine Cafe.

Bunny Cares

Galleria at Sunset

1300 W. Sunset Road

Henderson, NV 89014

(702) 434-0087

www.galleriaatsunset.com

Date: March 18, 2018 at 8 a.m.

Children within every spectrum of special needs will be able to have some private time with the Easter Bunny. This experience is held before normal mall hours, offering a chance to visit with the Easter Bunny for a private photo session. Photo packages are available to help capture these special holiday moments. Reservations for Bunny Carea are required and can be made through EventBrite by clicking here.

Popcorn Party With The Easter Bunny

Las Vegas Premium Outlets South

7400 Las Vegas Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89123

(702) 896.5599

www.premiumoutlets.com

Date: March 24, 2018 at 12 p.m.

Get in the holiday spirit by joining in on an exciting popcorn party with the Easter Bunny. This event is free and includes a popcorn buffet, crafts and an opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny. Everyone in the family is invited to attend this family-friendly event. Photos with the Easter Bunny can be scheduled via the Premium Outlets website.

