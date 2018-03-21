Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly at the ribbon-cutting at the new Walnut Park

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Commissioner Lawrence Weekly is hosting Serenity Saturday, a recovery resource and information fair for those suffering with addiction from noon to 4 p.m., April 7, at the Pearson Community Center at 1625 W. Carey Avenue.

The event will feature on-site private counseling, a syringe exchange, naloxone training, special guest speaker Andre L. Johnson, and representatives from more than 20 support groups and organizations that assist those recovering from addiction.

“Too many people in our community live with addiction, or have a friend or family member struggling with addiction,” Commissioner Weekly said. “Through Serenity Saturday we are offering a helping hand to those looking for a way to change their lives. Our community is stronger if we confront these challenges head on with serious and meaningful solutions,” Commissioner Weekly added.

To put on this event, the commissioner is partnering with the Trac-B Exchange, the Foundation for Recovery, WestCare and Mission High School.

The event is free to attend, and open to anyone dealing with any kind of addiction, or someone who has a friend or family member dealing with an addiction.

For more information, call 702-455-2540 or email William.Covington@ClarkCountyNV.gov.