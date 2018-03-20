(Photo credit: PHILIPPE HUGUEN/AFP/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A Texas man was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison for kidnapping his ex-girlfriend in Las Vegas, then chaining her to the floor board of his van and driving her to a cave in New Mexico, announced U.S. Attorney Dayle Elieson for the District of Nevada.

32 year old Jack William Morgan, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Kent J. Dawson. Morgan was previously found guilty by a jury of one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and one count of kidnapping.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Morgan and co-defendant Samuel Brown conspired to use force and violence to kidnap Morgan’s ex-girlfriend and take her to New Mexico. On January 30, 2017, Brown went door-to-door at the woman’s apartment complex until he found her. Morgan forced his way into her apartment and kidnapped her. He gagged her, dragged her down the stairs, and choked her unconscious. He then handcuffed her wrists and ankles and chained her to the floorboard of his van where Brown was waiting. They drove to a cave that Morgan carved out in the side of a remote hill in Espanola, New Mexico. A law enforcement alert was issued and the New Mexico State Police and Espanola Police Department found the van driving along U.S. Highway 84. They arrested Morgan and Brown and rescued the woman.

Brown pleaded guilty prior to the trial and was sentenced to 63 months in prison and five years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

The case was investigated by the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Susan Cushman and Kathryn Newman prosecuted the case.