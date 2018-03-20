GEORGE NOORY IN LAS VEGAS: Get tickets now -- be there June 9!
photo credit by LVMP

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Training Staff and recruits will hold a graduation ceremony Wednesday, March 21, 2018 for 34 new police recruits.

The ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. at the Orleans Hotel and Casino located at 4500 W. Tropicana inside the Showroom.

Recruits graduating in Wednesday’s ceremony began the Academy on September 26, 2017. The academy began with 45 recruits. This graduating class is one with a former Aerospace Foreman who put a vehicle on the Space Station and another recruit represented the Philippines in Snowboarding at the World Cup from 1998-2012.

Graduates range from 22 to 46 years of age with 85 percent of the recruits completin some college before enrolling. Three recruits hold a Master’s degree. Five recruits also come from the following countries: Cuba, Germany, India, Mexico and the Philippines.

