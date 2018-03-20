KXNT file photo

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – With more pedestrians expected on the roadways as students enjoy spring break next week, Henderson Police officers are warning drivers to be extra vigilant about pedestrian safety during an enhanced enforcement effort that starts Tuesday and runs through March 31.

Henderson Police will be joined by other area police officers for this Joining Forces enforcement effort that targets intersections with clearly marked crosswalks using saturation patrols looking for motorists not paying attention to pedestrians in crosswalks and pedestrians not crossing streets safely or legally.

Statewide there were 100 pedestrian deaths in 2017, according to the Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS) preliminary report, an increase of 20 fatalities from 2016.

To prevent accidents involving cars and pedestrians, Henderson Police are offering the following safety recommendations for all who use the road:

For Drivers:

Always yield to pedestrians in a crosswalk. Every intersection where two streets meet is a legal crosswalk, whether or not it’s marked.

Stop well back from a crosswalk to give other cars a chance to see the crossing pedestrians so they can stop too.

Never pass cars stopped at a crosswalk. They’re stopped to allow pedestrians to cross the street and it is against the law to pass.

Remain stopped until pedestrians have crossed all the lanes in the direction you are traveling, or they reach the median.

For Pedestrians:

*Walk on a sidewalk or path as far from traffic as possible.

*Pay attention to where you’re going–distracted walking can be just as dangerous as distracted driving. Use caution when using electronic devices that take your eyes and ears off the road, such as cell phones and music players.

Never assume a driver sees you; make eye contact before crossing in front of them.

Be cautions when crossing driveways or outlets where drivers must look away from you to merge with traffic.

Allow drivers time to recognize your intention to cross so they can come to a complete stop. A motorist traveling 35 miles per hour needs about six seconds to see a pedestrian and safely stop their car.

Cross streets at marked crosswalks or intersections where two streets meet. This is where drivers expect pedestrians, and it’s the only lawful spot to cross.

The Henderson Police Department received $135,000 in federal funding through the Nevada Department of Public Safety–Office of Traffic Safety for the 2018 Joining Forces program. The grant provides funding for enforcement and education to reduce deaths and injuries on Nevada roadways. Enforcement events during the year will focus on pedestrian safety, seat belt use, speeding, distracted driving and impaired driving.