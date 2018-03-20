The match ball is seen during the UEFA Champions league second leg quarter final football match between Borussia Dortmund and Malaga in Dortmund on April 9, 2013. Dortmund defeated Malaga 3-2 to advance to the semi-finals. AFP PHOTO / ODD ANDERSEN (Photo credit should read ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images)File photo of a soccer ball. (credit: ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Las Vegas City Council will recognize 14 local soccer teams that won their groups at the February, 2018 Mayor’s Cup International Soccer Showcase at the Wednesday, March 21, City Council meeting that will begin following the 8:30 a.m. Redevelopment Agency meeting in council chambers on the second floor of City Hall, located at 495 S. Main St.

Councilman Stavros S. Anthony will recognize winning teams who call the Las Vegas valley home and competed in the largest international youth soccer tournament in the country during Presidents’ Day weekend, and the following weekend as well. The annual showcase features male and female teams ages 11-19.

February’s showcase boasted teams from 19 foreign countries and 27 U.S. states competing on valley fields at seven different parks. The event is co-hosted by the city of Las Vegas and the Downtown Las Vegas Soccer Club, and brings about $27 million into the local economy, according to Downtown Las Vegas Soccer Club President Roger Tabor.

In addition, Councilman Steven G. Seroka will recognize the work of Pastor Michael Rochelle. Pastor Rochelle was one of the faith leaders who helped to comfort those in need in our community during the aftermath of the 1 October shooting.