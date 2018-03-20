photo courtesy Clark County School District

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Clark County School District (CCSD) is hosting an hour-long “Inside Education: School Safety” television program on Thursday, March 22, where a panel of CCSD school district officials, law enforcement and community members will discuss recent events involving school safety across the country and what is happening in CCSD schools to keep students and staff safe.

The discussion will focus on how the community is working together to ensure students and employees are safe at school. Some aspects of the round table include preventing incidents, securing school facilities and the efforts made to train law enforcement, staff and students to prepare for an emergency.

Panelists in the discussion include CCSD Board of School Trustees President Deanna L. Wright, CCSD Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky, CCSD Police Chief James Ketsaa, State Senator Joyce Woodhouse, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman and Clark County District Attorney’s Office Director of Juvenile Division Brigid Duffy. The round table also includes input from CCSD’s Emergency Management Department, a school principal and school staff as well as CCSD students.

The hour-long special edition of “Inside Education” is set to air on Vegas PBS Thursday, March 22, at 9 p.m. The show will be aired on Vegas PBS Channel 10 and Digital Channel 10.1.

Additionally, the program will be available to watch online at VegasPBS.org after the original broadcast.

To learn more about the Clark County School District, visit ccsd.net.