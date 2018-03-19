GEORGE NOORY IN LAS VEGAS: Get tickets now -- be there June 9!
Nevada Health Link website (photo: Tate South/KXNT/CBS Las Vegas)

CARSON CITY, NV (KXNT) – On Monday, the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, Nevada’s state agency that helps people get budget-appropriate health coverage through the online marketplace, Nevada Health Link, issued a Request for Proposal (RFP). This RFP is one of the agency’s initial steps toward an intended transition away from Healthcare.gov to pursue an already proven technology platform and associated consumer assistance center. The RFP is issued in anticipation of Nevada Health Link operating as a State Based Marketplace (SBM) effective November 1, 2019 and to provide enrollment in Qualified Health Plans (QHPs) with coverage effective January 1, 2020.

“The Exchange is exploring a full State Based Marketplace operation as an opportunity to not only find cost-savings, but to also allow for a better user experience for consumers, carrieers and licensed enrollment professionals,” said Executive Director of the Nevada Exchange, Heather Korbulic. “Year-over-year, enrollment growth highlights the on-going demand for affordable insurance options. The Exchange is focused on offering Nevadans reliable and accessible health coverage with responsive consumer assistance and resolution,” Korbulic added.

For more information about the Exchange’s RFP, and to see the bid solicitation, visit: https://nevadaepro.com/bso/external/bidDetail.sdo?bidId=96SSHIX-S68&parentUrl=activeBids.

