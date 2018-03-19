Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval listens to questions during a 'State of the States' event at the Newseum, January 25, 2017 in Washington, DC. The National Governors Association will hold their annual winter meeting in Washington next month. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

CARSON CITY, NV (KXNT) – Governor Brian Sandoval on Monday morning signed Executive Order 2018-5, establishing the Statewide School Safety Task Force.

“The safety of our school children is a matter of unparallelled importance,” Governor Sandoval said. “It is imperative that the state devote its resources toward making schools as safe as possible and it is my firm belief that this Task Force will help us do just that,” said the governor.

The Task Force, which will meet in the near future, may include members including the State Superintendent of Public Instruction, a member of the Nevada State Senate and the State Assembly, the superintendents of Clark and Washoe Counties or their designees, a superintendent from a rural school district, an elementary or secondary school principal, a representative from the Charter School Association of Nevada or its designee, a school board trustee, an elementary or secondary school teacher, a school behavioral health care professional or social worker, a representative from the State Department of Health and Human Services, a school resource officer or member of law enforcement, a parent of a child enrolled in grades K-12, an expert or professional in the field of juvenile justice, the student representative to the State Board of Education and anyone else deemed necessary by the Governor. The Governor will also designate the Chair of the Committee.

The Executive Order requires that the Task Force deliver an initial report of its activities to the Governor on or before August 1, 2018 which includes a review of current law related to school safety and a summer of any recommended actions that can immediately be taken to improve school safety including: any bill or draft or budgetary requests necessary to enact the recommendations, a draft of any Executive Order necessary to enact the recommendations, any proposed model policy for adoption by individual school districts and any other information the Task Force deems necessary.