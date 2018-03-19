People wait to vote early at the Meadows Mall on October 26, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Voters in Clark County are voting early at a record pace this year ahead of the November 8 general election. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Early voting for the Las Vegas Ward 5 Special Election will be March 22 and 23 (Thursday and Friday) at three valley locations. The election will determine a new Ward 5 representative for the City Council and is scheduled for March.

You may remember Ricki Barlow plead guilty to felony fraud charges for misusing campaign funds in 2015, and he resigned his seat in January.

Early voting sites for March 22 and 23 include:

*Las Vegas City Hall City Clerk’s Office

495 S. Main St., second floor

7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

*Doolittle Community Center

1900 North J Street

9 a.m.-6 p.m.

*Las Vegas Athletic Club

1725 N. Rainbow Blvd. (parking lot trailer)

8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Election Day voting will be March 27 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with registered Ward 5 voters able to cast a ballot at City Hall; Doolittle Community Center; Tobler Elementary School, 6510 W. Buckskin Avenue; and Culley Elementary School, 1200 N. Mallard Street.

For more information about the election, visit http://www.lasvegasnevada.gov/elections.