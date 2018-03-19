LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Early voting for the Las Vegas Ward 5 Special Election will be March 22 and 23 (Thursday and Friday) at three valley locations. The election will determine a new Ward 5 representative for the City Council and is scheduled for March.
You may remember Ricki Barlow plead guilty to felony fraud charges for misusing campaign funds in 2015, and he resigned his seat in January.
Early voting sites for March 22 and 23 include:
*Las Vegas City Hall City Clerk’s Office
495 S. Main St., second floor
7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
*Doolittle Community Center
1900 North J Street
9 a.m.-6 p.m.
*Las Vegas Athletic Club
1725 N. Rainbow Blvd. (parking lot trailer)
8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Election Day voting will be March 27 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with registered Ward 5 voters able to cast a ballot at City Hall; Doolittle Community Center; Tobler Elementary School, 6510 W. Buckskin Avenue; and Culley Elementary School, 1200 N. Mallard Street.
For more information about the election, visit http://www.lasvegasnevada.gov/elections.