GEORGE NOORY IN LAS VEGAS: Get tickets now -- be there June 9!
Filed Under:Gas Prices, gasbuddy.com, Las Vegas news
Photo courtesy Dreamstime

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Gasoline prices in the Las Vegas area have gone up in the past week.

GasBuddy.com reports the average retail price of a gallon of gas in the area has increased almost 6 cents in the past week, to an average of $2.82. That’s according to a survey of 649 gas outlets.

Gas prices in Las Vegas Sunday were 21 cents a gallon higher than a year ago and about 7 cents more than a month ago.

GasBuddy.com senior petroleum analyst Patrick DeHaan says seasonal factors continue to affect gas prices. He says gas prices nationwide this spring will be between 10 percent and 25 percent higher than a year ago.

The national average has increased about 3 cents per gallon in the past week, to $2.54.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen