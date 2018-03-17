PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say a 62-year-old man is accused of killing a woman found dead in a home where police say the man also tried to kill himself.

Police say officers went to the home Friday night to check on the woman’s welfare and found her body wrapped in a blanket in the dining room.

According to police, 62-year-old John Vannucci was in a bedroom and he had taken pills “to try to end his life.”

Police say Vannucci remains hospitalized but that he’s been booked into jail in absentia on suspicion of murder.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the woman’s identity and determine the cause and manner of death, but police have said the woman had stab wounds.