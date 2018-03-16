GEORGE NOORY IN LAS VEGAS: Get tickets now -- be there June 9!
Filed Under:Danny Tarkanian, Dean Heller, Donald Trump, Nevada news
(Photo credit MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is advocating for Nevada Sen. Dean Heller, suggesting an expected primary opponent should step aside.

Trump says on Twitter Friday: “It would be great for the Republican Party of Nevada, and it’s unity if good guy Danny Tarkanian would run for Congress and Dean Heller, who is doing a really good job, could run for Senate unopposed!”

Heller is considered one of the most vulnerable Republicans running for re-election in the Senate this year. Las Vegas Republican Danny Tarkanian plans to challenge Heller in the GOP primary in June.

It appears Trump is suggesting Tarkanian should run for a seat in the House of Representatives.

First-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen has also filed to run for the seat.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen