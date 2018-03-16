GEORGE NOORY IN LAS VEGAS: Get tickets now -- be there June 9!
Filed Under:Bus, Drivers, public transportation, Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC), Transit Driver Appreciation Day
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – In honor of Transit Driver Appreciation Day (Sunday, March 18), the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) encourages riders to thank their drivers all week long (March 18-25) for a chance to win one of 50 24-hour rideRTC bus passes.

Riders can show their appreciation by quickly thanking their drivers upon boarding the bus. In addition, customers that give their driver a “shout-out” on social media and tag #DriversRock and @RTCSNV will be entered to win one of 50 24-hour rideRTC bus passes available only on the app. As part of the celebration, the RTC will highlight several drivers on its social media channels throughout the week.

The RTC encourages customers to plan their trip, purchase their pass, and track their bus via the rideRTC transit app. Available for iPhone and Android devices, the app also details daily bus schedules and detours so riders can quickly access information while on the go.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen