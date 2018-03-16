(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – In honor of Transit Driver Appreciation Day (Sunday, March 18), the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) encourages riders to thank their drivers all week long (March 18-25) for a chance to win one of 50 24-hour rideRTC bus passes.

Riders can show their appreciation by quickly thanking their drivers upon boarding the bus. In addition, customers that give their driver a “shout-out” on social media and tag #DriversRock and @RTCSNV will be entered to win one of 50 24-hour rideRTC bus passes available only on the app. As part of the celebration, the RTC will highlight several drivers on its social media channels throughout the week.

The RTC encourages customers to plan their trip, purchase their pass, and track their bus via the rideRTC transit app. Available for iPhone and Android devices, the app also details daily bus schedules and detours so riders can quickly access information while on the go.