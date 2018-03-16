GEORGE NOORY IN LAS VEGAS: Get tickets now -- be there June 9!
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Police are questioning the driver of a delivery truck that fatally struck and dragged a pedestrian from a gas station parking lot to a freeway on-ramp in North Las Vegas.

Officer Aaron Patty said Friday the 36-year-old driver was cooperating with authorities and may not face criminal charges if the death is determined to be an accident.

Patty says the body of the unidentified man was dragged beneath the truck for about a half-mile before a passing motorist reported seeing it about 2 a.m. near busy Lake Mead Boulevard and Interstate 15.

Patty says it’s not clear if the driver knew the man who died had become entangled in the rear wheels of the truck.

