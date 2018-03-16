GEORGE NOORY IN LAS VEGAS: Get tickets now -- be there June 9!
By Alan Stock
Filed Under:alan stock, Alan Stock Show, pet pick of the week

Our Subaru of Las Vegas Pet Pick is a 5-year-old Terrier mix and he’s looking for a forever home.

He is small and spunky. He loves going for walks, playing in the yard and, of course, being held.

He gets along with other small dogs, but it is always wise to bring any other pets you might have along with you on your meet and greet. The same goes for kids. It’s expected that he gets along well with kids but bring them with on the meet and greet.

If you’re looking for a sweet little guy, you may have found him in Kenny.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen