file photo by Spencer Platt / Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Clark County School District (CCSD) is hiring for a number of vacant positions and to help prospective applicants, members of the Human Resources Division will be going out into the community later this month to meet with those who are interested in working for the district.

Hiring Fairs will be held on four different days at four different locations around the Las Vegas valley. At the fairs, applicants can visit with human resources representatives about the available positions and requirements for them. Computers will be available on site for people to begin their applications.

The fairs will be held on the following dates and locations:

*Tuesday, March 20, Coronado High School, 3-6 p.m.

*Wednesday, March 21, Northwest Career and Technical Academy, 4-7 p.m.

*Thursday, March 22, Spring Valley High School, noon-3 p.m.

*Saturday, March 24, East Career and Technical Academy, 9 a.m.-noon

“We are recruiting for all types of positions, including licensed personnel, substitute teachers and a number of support staff positions including food service and school front office positions,” said Director Tya Mathis-Coleman. “We are looking to hire teachers, bus drivers and we have a number of vacant support staff positions to be filled as well,” she said.

Mathis-Coleman also said that the district is always seeking teachers for the critical needs areas of math, science, special education and elementary education, but they are also seeking prospective employees who already have a bachelor’s degree in another area, but can become a teacher through the Alternative Route to Licensure (ARL) program.

“For those who may not have a college degree, but have 60 or more college credit hours and are interested in becoming a substitute teacher, then we the school district said it’s interested in talking with you,” said Mathis-Coleman.

Anyone who is interested in learning more about teaching opportunities can visit http://www.teach.vegas or contact the Human Resources Division at 702-799-5427.