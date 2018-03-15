Torrential Rain, Photo by Thinkstock

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Wintry weather is returning to Nevada on the heels of record rain across parts of the northern half of the state.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Lake Tahoe area from 2 p.m. Thursday through 5 a.m. Saturday.

As much 2 feet of snow is possible at lake level by the time the latest storm makes its way through the region, with as much as 4 feet in the upper elevations.

The Sierra Avalanche Center has issued an avalanche watch for Tahoe’s backcountry through 7 a.m. Saturday.

Rain is forecast in Las Vegas Thursday with overnight lows dipping into the low 40s. Snow is expected Friday across most of north-central and northeast Nevada

The National Weather Service says a foot of new snow fell at ski resorts around Lake Tahoe on Wednesday.

Record rain was recorded Wednesday in Elko, Tonopah and Eureka.

The .76 inch at the Elko Airport broke the old mark of .51 set in 1889.

Eureka’s .69 inch eclipsed the record of .52 set in 1967 and Tonopah’s .15 inch topped the old mark of .13 set in 1982.