LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 20: The interchange at U.S. 95 Route and Rainbow Boulevard known as the Rainbow Curve is seen in an aerial view on February 20, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close the right hand travel lane of south bound U.S. Highway 95 at the “Spaghetti Bowl” interchange starting at 8 p.m., March 16. The temporary closure is needed for Interstate 15 bridge reconstruction, which is required due to age and the need for added capacity. The lane restriction is expected to last a few months, although the exact length of time will depend upon construction progress.

The work is part of “The Main Event,” the third and final phase of work for Project Neon’s $1 billion 4-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue that began in 2016. The project is 60 percent complete and scheduled to finish by summer 2019.

Motorists should always use caution while traveling through this or any work zone, watch for construction signs and take alternate detour routes, if possible. Check the Project Neon website (NDOTProjectNeon.com) or Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter pages (@NDOTProjectNeon) for up to date information. There is also a free smart phone app available, plus a hotline available in both English and Spanish at: 702-293-NEON (6366). NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.