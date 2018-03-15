PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say officers responding to a call about a person with a gun outside a Las Vegas middle school chased and detained a former student with a toy handgun.

Clark County school officials say Garside Junior High School was locked down about 2 p.m. Wednesday for less than 30 minutes while officers from several agencies apprehended the boy nearby.

Las Vegas police Officer Laura Meltzer says he was identified as a former student at Garside and had a handgun made of Lego blocks.

Officers from Las Vegas, the school district and the College of Southern Nevada say the boy was not arrested.

School spokeswoman Melinda Malone says the incident was not related to student rallies and demonstrations held earlier in the day at several campuses around the district.