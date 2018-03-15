GEORGE NOORY IN LAS VEGAS: Get tickets now -- be there June 9!
Filed Under:boy with toy gun, Garside Junior High School, Las Vegas news, LVMPD
PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say officers responding to a call about a person with a gun outside a Las Vegas middle school chased and detained a former student with a toy handgun.

Clark County school officials say Garside Junior High School was locked down about 2 p.m. Wednesday for less than 30 minutes while officers from several agencies apprehended the boy nearby.

Las Vegas police Officer Laura Meltzer says he was identified as a former student at Garside and had a handgun made of Lego blocks.

Officers from Las Vegas, the school district and the College of Southern Nevada say the boy was not arrested.

School spokeswoman Melinda Malone says the incident was not related to student rallies and demonstrations held earlier in the day at several campuses around the district.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen