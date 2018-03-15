TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY JENNY VAUGHAN Picture taken on November 29, 2011 of wind turbines, in Ashegoda, northern Ethiopia.The French-run Ashegoda wind farm, sub-Saharan Africa's largest, is part of Ethiopia's ambitious strategy to become the region's leading producer of renewable energy. AFP PHOTO/Jenny VAUGHAN (Photo credit should read JENNY VAUGHAN/AFP/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Las Vegas Field Office is seeking public comments on the proposed Crescent Peak Wind Energy Project in Clark County. The proposal aligns with the Trump administration’s America First Energy Plan, an all-of-the-above approach that includes renewable sources such as wind, geothermal, and solar, as well as sources such as coal, oil and gas, all of which can be developed on public lands.

“The BLM strives to be a good neighbor in the communities we serve and we look forward to receiving input from the public on this important proposal,” said Tim Smith, BLM Southern Nevada District Manager.

The Crescent Peak Project (Project) would consist of the construction, operation and eventual decommissioning of wind turbines and associated facilities necessary to generate up to 500 megawatts of electricity. The proposed project area is located on 32,531 acres of public land 10 miles west of Searchlight, and extends 22 miles north-to-south and 5 miles east-to-west adjacent to the California/Nevada border.

It is estimated that the Project would generate up to 1,200 direct jobs at peak construction, with a permanent staff of 20 operating the facility after construction.

A Notice of Intent to Prepare a Project Environmental Impact Statement with a Proposed Plan Amendment to the Las Vegas Resource Management Plan and Notice of Segregation for the Crescent Peak Wind Project West of Searchlight in Clark County, was published Thursday in the Federal Register, opening a 90-day public comment period which closes on June 13, 2018.

The Environmental Impact Statement will evaluate the proposed Crescent Peak project. A Proposed Plan Amendment to the 1998 Las Vegas Resource Management Plan (or RMP revision which is currently underway) will also be prepared. The temporary segregation of lands will allow for the orderly administration of the proposed right-of-way application.

The purpose of the public scoping process is to identify relevant issues that will influence the scope of the environmental analysis, including alternatives. The BLM has identified the following preliminary issues; biological resources, visual resources, cultural resources, tribal interests, recreation, and cumulative impacts.

The BLM will consult with Native American tribes on a government-to-government basis in accordance with applicable laws, regulations, Executive Order 13175, and other policies. Tribal concerns will be given due consideration, including impacts on Indian Trust assets.

Comments must be received prior to the close of the scoping period or no later than 15 days after the last public meeting, whichever is later, to be included in the Draft EIS. The BLM will provide additional opportunities for public participation upon publication of the Draft EIS.

Written comments may be mailed to the BLM, Southern Nevada District, Field Manager, 4701 N. Torrey Pines Drive, Las Vegas, NV, 89130, or emailed to blm_nv_crescentpeak@blm.gov.