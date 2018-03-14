Road or highway construction concept; photo courtesy Thinkstock

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will be closing Charleston Boulevard at Interstate 15 from 10 p.m., Friday, March 16 until 5 a.m., Monday, March 19, in downtown Las Vegas. Additionally, Symphony Park Avenue between Martin Luther King Boulevard and Grand Central Parkway will be closed from 10 p.m., Friday, March 16 until 5 a.m., Tuesday, March 20.

The temporary closures are required for demolition of the existing Interstate 15 south bound bridges over surface streets due to age and the need for increased capacity. The work is part of “The Main Event,” the third and final phase of work for Project Neon’s $1 billion 4-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue that began in 2016. The debris rubble is being recycled and re-used rather than placed in landfill. Demolished concrete will be screened, crushed and re-used as fill material elsewhere on Project Neon. NDOT is committed to sustainability and improving the environment. The project is 60 percent complete and scheduled to finish by summer 2019.

Motorists should always use caution when traveling through this or any work zone, watch for construction signs, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. Check the Project Neon website (NDOTProjectNeon.com) or Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter pages (@NDOTProjectNeon) for up to date information. There is also a free smart phone app available, plus a hotline available in both English and Spanish at: 702-293-NEON (6366). NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.