LAS VEGAS (AP) — Students at several Nevada high schools plan to walk out of classes to mark the one-month anniversary of a shooting at a campus in Florida and call for lawmakers to act to curb gun violence.

In Las Vegas, plans for Tuesday demonstrations come a little more than six months after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history left 58 people dead on the Strip.

Organizers planned one of the largest events at the city’s oldest high school, the downtown Las Vegas Academy of the Arts.

In Reno, students at a downtown high school are expected to march to a U.S. Post Office to mail letters calling for Nevada members of Congress to support gun control measures.

A demonstration and speeches also were planned at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.