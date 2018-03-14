GEORGE NOORY IN LAS VEGAS: Get tickets now -- be there June 9!
Filed Under:clark county school district, Gun violence, Las Vegas news, Nevada news, school walkout

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Students at several Nevada high schools plan to walk out of classes to mark the one-month anniversary of a shooting at a campus in Florida and call for lawmakers to act to curb gun violence.

In Las Vegas, plans for Tuesday demonstrations come a little more than six months after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history left 58 people dead on the Strip.

Organizers planned one of the largest events at the city’s oldest high school, the downtown Las Vegas Academy of the Arts.

In Reno, students at a downtown high school are expected to march to a U.S. Post Office to mail letters calling for Nevada members of Congress to support gun control measures.

A demonstration and speeches also were planned at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen