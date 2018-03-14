Photo Credit: Downtown Container Park

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Calling all finger painting savants! Downtown Container Park’s monthly Kids Camp series returns with “Art Fest,” an expressive crafting showcase. Families can immerse themselves in an imaginative afternoon of art, painting, creating and sweet treats.

On Saturday, March 24, unleash your child’s inner Picasso. For $10 per child, kids can harness their artistic expression through various creative activities on the Container Park Lawn. Projects include T-shirt painting for the children, flower pot painting for the budding horticulturalist, or both for the kids with boundless amounts of artistic gusto. Kids (and parents) are encouraged to participate in interactive art stations or take a break from the creative process and visit the studio inspired photo booth to commemorate your child’s first official art show.

What’s better than are you create? Art you can eat. Kids will participate in custom cupcake decorating before treating their sweet tooth to their tasty creations. Cold beverages and scrumptious snacks will be provided to parents and their up-an-coming creators throughout the event. Kids Camp “Art Fest” takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with kids under 12 welcome to attend. Artist attire is encouraged.

To purchase tickets, parents can go to https://downtowncontainerpark.com/entertainment/.