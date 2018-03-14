Tow truck towing a broken down car on the street; photo courtesy Thinkstock

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Too much green beer this weekend, and you could be wearing an orange jumpsuit. That’s why one company is “Dublin” down to help those who have a little too many spirits on St. Patrick’s Day.

AAA (Triple-A) is bringing motorists the luck of the Irish with an alternative ride home this St. Patrick’s Day, and that’s no blarney.

“St. Patrick’s Day is widely celebrated by drinking green beer and other spirits, so we urge revelers to include a safe ride home in their plans for the evening,” said Michael Blasky, spokesman for AAA of Nevada. “Should your luck run out, AAA’s Tipsy Tow will be there to help get you home safely,” Blasky added.

AAA’s Tipsy Tow service will start at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 17, and run through 6 a.m., Sunday, March 18.

To take advantage of the service, drivers, passengers, party hosts, bartenders and/or restaurant managers should call 1-800-AAA-HELP (1-800-222-4357) and state that they need a Tipsy Tow. Drivers should be prepared to provide their name, home address, phone number, location and car description.

Tipsy Tow provides a free ride home and vehicle tow of up to 10 miles. For mileage beyond this, motorists are charged a standard towing rate. The service does not include roadside assistance. You do not have to a AAA member to use the service.

AAA estimates that a first-time DUI conviction can cost a driver more than $10,000 in fines, penalties, legal fees and increased insurance costs.

AAA has been a leader and advocate for the safety and security of all travelers since it was founded more than 100 years ago. Visit AAA.com for more information.