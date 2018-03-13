Las Vegas Metro Police Badge , on October 02, 2017 in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Doug Kranz/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in Nevada in the 2004 shooting death of a woman in western Arizona.

Lake Havasu City police say 38-year-old William Timothy Nunno was arrested on a felony warrant last Friday in Las Vegas.

Nunno is jailed on a $250,000 bond at the Clark County Detention Center pending extradition to Arizona’s Mohave County.

He’s being held on suspicion of first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault.

It was unclear Tuesday if Nunno has a lawyer yet.

Police say 30-year-old Cindy Trumbull was found fatally shot at her Las Havasu City home in August 2004.

The department established a cold case squad two years ago to investigate unsolved homicides.

The Trumbull case was presented to a grand jury last week and Nunno was indicted.