LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada governor is planning to create a task force of educators, parents, behavioral health experts and other stakeholders to develop recommendations for school safety.

Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval says he plans to sign an executive order by the end of the week to create the advisory group.

The task force was announced following Sandoval’s closed-door meeting Monday with 15 school district superintendents.

The group will advise the governor’s office and the 2019 state Legislature on campus safety issues.

Sandoval plans for the group to create initiatives that can be included into the state budget next year.

Sandoval says the school safety issue isn’t going to be solved in one day, but the conversation is beginning that will carry into the Legislature.

