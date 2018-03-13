GEORGE NOORY IN LAS VEGAS: Get tickets now -- be there June 9!
Family Connect event. Photo: KXNT, Fred Halstied

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Families in the valley who are in need of housing, healthcare, employment support, and social services are encouraged to attend the Family Connect Free Resource and Health Fair, which will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on April 11 at the Cambridge Recreation Center at 3930 Cambridge Street.

Family Connect will feature job fair, health care, counseling services, community resources, legal support, food, child care assistance, entertainment and more.

Volunteers are needed to assist with setting up for the event, checking in families that attend, and the distribution of the donated items to the families. To register as a volunteer go to http://www.nevadahomelessalliance.org/familyconnect/.

Family Connect is being organized by the Nevada Homeless Alliance and the Mobile Health Collaborative with the support of the Southern Nevada Homelessness Continuum of Care Board, UNLV School of Medicine, Southern NV CHIPs, Clark County, the Title One HOPE office of the Clark County School District, Sands Cares, Wells Fargo Charitable Foundation, MGM Resorts International, Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors, Bank of America Charitable Foundation, and Silver Summit Healthplan.

For more information about Family Connect Resource and Health Fair, contact the Nevada Homeless Alliance at info@NevadaHomelessAlliance.org or at 702-743-1487.

