St. Patrick’s Day is the time when everyone wants to be Irish. The green beer, corn beer and cabbage, shamrocks and leprechauns add to the celebration. Residents and tourists in Las Vegas rejoice on St. Patrick’s Day whether as a family or with friends. Wear green, add a shamrock for good luck and check out these ways to be Irish for a day on March 17.

Rí Rá Irish Pub

The Shoppes At Mandalay Place

3930 Las Vegas Blvd. S.

Las Vegas, NV, 89119

(702) 632-7771

www.rira.com/las-vegas

Date: March 17, 2018 at 7:45 a.m.

Rí Rá Irish Pub located in Mandalay Place, is the epitome of visiting a true Irish pub. Designed as a 19th century Irish pub, much of the decor is custom-made with salvaged material from Ireland. Of course traditional Irish fare and beer is served with special celebration on St. Patrick’s Day. Six Nations Rugby games will be broadcast live for die-hard fans. For those looking to drink Irish whiskey or green beer and enjoy Irish cuisine, come on down and enjoy Craic Haus & The Crooked Jacks & The Black Donnelly’s on stage. In addition, the celebration will include Irish dances and Bagpipers performing throughout the afternoon

St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival

Henderson Events Plaza

200 S. Water St.

Henderson, NV 89014

(702) 267-2171

www.cityofhenderson.com

Date: March 16 through March 17, 2018

It is the 52nd annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival and Parade. The three-day festival will include carnival games (purchase of tickets is required), Irish step dance performances, live entertainment, games, food and vendors. The parade will be held on St. Patrick’s Day and afterwards, the Las Vegas Hustler Car Club will host its ninth annual car show. It will also be the eighth annual St. Baldrick’s head shaving event to benefit the St. Baldrick’s Foundation for childhood cancer research. Admission to the carnival, festival and live entertainment is free.

St. Patrick’s Day Party

Emerald Island Casino

120 Market St.

Henderson, NV 89015

(702) 567-9160

www.emeraldislandcasino.com

Date: March 17, 2018 from noon to 9 p.m.

It will be the 15th anniversary for Emerald Island Casino, which celebrates being Irish all year long. For everyone who is Irish or “Irish at heart,” the St. Patrick’s Day Party will be held with complimentary Irish coffee, cake, hors d’oeuvres and party favors including hats and green shamrocks leis. In the Emerald Island Grille, corned beef and cabbage with all the fixings will be available for purchase. Parking is complimentary and there is no charge for admissin.

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

Fremont Street Experience

425 Fremont St.

Las Vegas, NV 89101

(702) 678-5600

www.vegasexperience.com

Date: March 16 through March 18, 2018

Fremont Street Experience is a five-block pedestrian promenade located in downtown Las Vegas. St. Patrick’s Day festivities will include authentic Irish entertainment, live tribute bands and many bars offering drink specials on St Patrick’s Day. Hennessey’s Tavern, an authentic Irish pub on the promenade, will feature live entertainment and Irish food.

Celtic Feis

New York-New York Casino and Hotel

3790 Las Vegas Blvd. S.

Las Vegas, NV, 89109

(702) 740-6969

www.newyorknewyork.com

Date: March 16, 2018 and March 17, 2018 beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Get read to sham-rock over the St. Patrick’s Day weekend during the two-day celebration at New York-New York. On March 16, the parade will start at Bliss Dance statute at The Park and continue through New York-New York and end with a themed flash mob on the Brooklyn Bridge. The party for age 21 and over begins at 7 p.m. and is a ticketed event. The parade is complimentary. On March 17, The Las Vegas Pipe Band will lead a march beginning on the mezzanine and continue through New York-New York. Celtic Feis (a ticketed event) will then begin with live entertainment, stilt performers, Irish bands and leprechauns. New York-New York Hotel will also color its famous fountain green in honor of St Patrick’s Day. Nine Fine Irishmen restaurant will serve traditional Irish food including Irish bangers, beer n’ cheese dip, shepherd’s pie and corned beef and cabbage .

