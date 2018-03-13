Attorney General of Nevada Adam Laxalt testifies duringf the House Judiciary Committee hearing on "The Unconstitutionality of Obama's Executive Actions on Immigration" on Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2015. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

CARSON CITY, NV (KXNT) – The Office of the Nevada Attorney General will be hosting media events in Carson City and Las Vegas for the Special Law Enforcement Summit on School Safety. The Summit will examine Nevada’s laws, protocols and security measures for ensuring school safety and responding to violent threats as they unfold. Because the Summit involves discussions, methods and techniques used by law enforcement, educators and school administrators, the even is closed to the media until 11:05 a.m., at which time members of the media are invited to attend a discussion on the last agenda item of the Summit. That discussion will be focused on how school staff and law enforcement can share information to identify, report and prevent potential threats to Nevada’s schools.

In Las Vegas, Laxalt will be available to the media following the Summit along with Roland Swanson, his Chief of Investigations and a retired member of the FBI. In Carson City, Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong and Nevada Attorney General Chief of Staff Nicholas Trutanich will be available to the media.

The event in Las Vegas will be held at the Attorney General’s Office at 555 East Washington Avenue.

In Carson City, members of the media are also invited to attend the last portion of the Summit held in the Attorney General’s Office at 100 North Carson Street.

Both the Las Vegas and Carson City events will begin at 11:05 a.m., and are only open to members of the media who have RSVP’d in advance to attend.