Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak speaks during the T-Mobile Arena grand opening news conference on the Las Vegas Strip on April 6, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for MGM Resorts International)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The chairman of the elected body with jurisdiction over the Las Vegas Strip has filed to run as a Democrat for governor.

Steve Sisolak entered the race Monday, when he submitted paperwork to the Nevada Secretary of State.

Sisolak is expected to face a Democratic party primary challenge from Clark County Commission colleague Chris Giunchigliani.

The campaign to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval is expected to also draw several GOP candidates, including state Attorney General Adam Laxalt and state Treasurer Dan Schwartz.

Schwartz has filed candidacy papers. Laxalt has not.

Filings for statewide races end Friday. Party primaries are June 12.

Ryan Bundy, who led armed standoffs against federal land management agents in Nevada and Oregon, has said he’ll run with no party affiliation for Nevada governor.