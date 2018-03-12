GEORGE NOORY IN LAS VEGAS: Get tickets now -- be there June 9!
Filed Under:Adam Laxalt, Chris Giunchigliani, Dan Schwartz, Las Vegas news, Nevada Governor, Nevada news, Steve Sisolak
Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak speaks during the T-Mobile Arena grand opening news conference on the Las Vegas Strip on April 6, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for MGM Resorts International)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The chairman of the elected body with jurisdiction over the Las Vegas Strip has filed to run as a Democrat for governor.

Steve Sisolak entered the race Monday, when he submitted paperwork to the Nevada Secretary of State.

Sisolak is expected to face a Democratic party primary challenge from Clark County Commission colleague Chris Giunchigliani.

The campaign to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval is expected to also draw several GOP candidates, including state Attorney General Adam Laxalt and state Treasurer Dan Schwartz.

Schwartz has filed candidacy papers. Laxalt has not.

Filings for statewide races end Friday. Party primaries are June 12.

Ryan Bundy, who led armed standoffs against federal land management agents in Nevada and Oregon, has said he’ll run with no party affiliation for Nevada governor.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen