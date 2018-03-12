Photo courtesy Dreamstime

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – On February 18, approximately 50 rabbits, part of a large population living outside the state-run Desert Willow Treatment Center and cared for by volunteers from local rabbit rescue groups, were found dead. Poison was initially suspected, but necropsy results indicated that the rabbits may actually have died from blunt force trauma.

Law enforcement officials are investigating but have yet to determine who’s responsible for this horrific act. That why PETA, whose motto reads, in part, that “animals are not ours to abuse in any way,” is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction on cruelty charges of the person or person who killed these rabbits.

“PETA is turning to the public for help in apprehending the criminal or criminals whose vicious killing spree left around 50 rabbits dead,” says PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien. “These rabbits died violently at the hands of a dangerous person, and its urgent that whomever did this is identified, held accountable, and stopped from hurting anyone else,” O’Brien said.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the Metro Police in Las Vegas at 702-486-2935, or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.