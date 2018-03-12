Photo courtesy: Clark County Fire Department

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Ten people are looking for a place to live after fire rips through a portion of a central Las Vegas apartment complex.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Clark County Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Roy Session, said the department responded around 8:15 p.m. Sunday night to reports of a fire at the King Richard Court apartments.

Session said firefighters arrived at the scene found smoke coming from the eaves of an apartment building. Crews called in an extra fire engine and truck to help battle the fire on the roof.

Session also said the fire was under control within about 20 minutes and no one was injured. The cause of the fire is unknown, and the cost of damage has not yet been estimated.