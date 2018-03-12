Man Wearing Handcuffs

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – An armed man who robbed a casino floor cashier cage at New York-New York Hotel and Casino in January was charged Monday in federal court, announced United States Attorney Dayle Elieson of the District of Nevada, Special Agent in Charge Aaron C. Rouse of the FBI’s Las Vegas Division, and Sheriff Joseph Lombardo of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

26 year old Cameron James Kennedy of Las Vegas, was charged with one count of interference with commerce by robbery.

According to allegations contained in the criminal complaint, Kennedy was on federal supervision for a bank robbery charge and he was required to wear a GPS monitoring bracelet. On January 10, 2018, about three hours after he cut off his GPS monitoring bracelet, Kennedy demanded money from a casino floor cage cashier at the New York-New York Hotel and Casino. He lifted his hooded jacket and displayed a black semi-automatic handgun in his waistband. He told the cashier: “I want all your hundreds and don’t mess around. I am not kidding, I want all the hundreds.” He stole approximately $23,367 and fled in a taxi cab.

If convicted, the maximum statutory penalty is 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

A complaint is merely an allegation and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Violent Crime Task Force and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Tony Lopez is prosecuting the case.