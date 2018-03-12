Photo Courtesy: Las Vegas Fire and Rescue

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Las Vegas firefighters responded to numerous 9-1-1 calls at 5:57 a.m. Monday, March 12, for a house on fire in the 6200 block of Fairwood Avenue (U.S. 95/Jones).

There were no injuries reported.

On arrival, flames and smoke were showing from the rear of a one-story, wood-frame house. Firefighters found the fire on the outside of the house running up the wall extending into the attic. Firefighters were able to stop the fire before it caused any major damage to the attic. Most of the damage was confined to the outside of the house. Damage was estimated at $20,000.

Fire investigators believe the fire started in a chicken coop that was against the house. The believe heating lamps started the fire. The chicken coop fire then spread to the house.