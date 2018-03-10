GEORGE NOORY IN LAS VEGAS: Get tickets now -- be there June 9!
Filed Under:Dean Heller, Jacky Rosen, Nevada news, US Senate

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Republican Dean Heller has filed to run for re-election to the U.S. Senate, formally setting the stage for one of the country’s highest profile Senate races in the midterm elections.

Heller is considered one of the most vulnerable Republicans running for re-election in the Senate this year. His seat is the only one up for grabs in a state carried by Democrat Hillary Clinton when President Donald Trump won in 2016.

Heller filed in Las Vegas on Friday, four days after first-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen formally filed to run for Heller’s seat. Rosen announced her candidacy for Heller’s seat last July.

Las Vegas Republican Danny Tarkanian also plans to challenge Heller in the GOP primary in June.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen