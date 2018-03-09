Photo: Thinkstock

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Clark County Parks and Recreation presents the first ever Tacos and Tamale Festival, taking place March 31 from noon to 8 p.m. at Sunset Park, featuring a wide array of food offerings, micro beer and tequila tastings, live music, Lucha Libre wrestling exhibitions, carnival rides and kids’ activities. Admission and parking are free.

The food festival will feature dozens of local restaurants and food trucks showcasing their taco and tamale creations, from the traditional, to multicultural-fusion, to totally insane! Also featured will be a Vegan Village, an exclusively-vegan and vegetarian area, featuring some of the valley’s most popular plant-based vendors from Las Vegas and Southern California, offering up their vegan-spin on traditional Mexican cuisine.

Organizers want people to tantalize their taste buds with tequila tasting and beer garden, steps away from the food festival. The tasting experience will feature an array of brands sampling cocktails, shots, parings, and more. Tickets are available here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tequila-tasting-experience-tickets-43081246167. The tequila tasting experience is produced by Live to Give and benefits local charity Create a Change now, who strive to fight child hood obesity through gardening, chef demos, and in class curriculum. Tickets start at just $25 per person.

Live entertainment on the Findlay Chevrolet Stage will feature: La Banda Skalavera, The Tiki Bandits, Los Ataskados, Claudine Castro, Edgar Guerrero, and Gravidad.

Lucha Libre Las Vegas will be showcasing its talents of some of their biggest and most exciting stars, such as Rey Horus, TTJ Mariachi, Loco Bestia 666, Black Danger, and more. When people aren’t cheering on their favorite luchadores ring side, they can easily make their way to the stage for live music. Featuring favorites such as La Banda Skalavera, Los Ataskados, Tiki Bandits, and more, people are sure to be dancing all day and night.

Organizers said additional features available on site (fees may apply): relaxation lounge, corn hole and carnival games, featuring a full marry-go-round carousel, the legendary Typhoon ride, bounce houses, and plenty of sweet treat vendors.

The festival is open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 31st. Admission is free to the public for the food festival portion as well as the wrestling, live entertainment, and carnival rides and games. Parking is available for free at Sunset Park.

Event sponsors include Clark County Parks and Recreation, The CW, My LV TV, Exa 94.5 Findlay Chevrolet, and Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield.

Those interested in Tacos and Tamales festival can call (702) 455-8200 or visit the website at Clark County Parks and Recreation, which can also be found on social media.